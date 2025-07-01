North Central Youths commend Senate, Tinubu over NCDC leadership appointment

The North Central Youth Assembly (NCYA) has lauded the Nigerian Senate for confirming Cyril Tsenyil as the pioneer Managing Director of the newly established North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

The group described the move as a milestone in equitable governance and regional development.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by NCYA President Gideon Unazi, the group commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the NCDC Establishment Bill into law and nominating individuals with “a clear understanding of regional complexities and national cohesion.”

“We commend the Senate for acting with speed, maturity, and an uncommon sense of duty. By confirming Mr. Cyril Tsenyil, they have elevated the hopes of an entire region,” Unazi said.

Unazi described Tsenyil as a “steady, competent leader” deeply rooted in the grassroots and familiar with the unique challenges of the North Central region.

“This is not just an appointment; it is a statement about the kind of future we want — one defined by capacity, integrity, and regional inclusion,” he added.

The NCYA also acknowledged Tinubu’s commitment to unity and development, saying, “By assenting to the NCDC Act and nominating Mr. Tsenyil, he has reaffirmed his commitment to unity through equity.”

According to Unazi, the NCDC’s mandate must go beyond rebuilding infrastructure to restoring dignity and opportunity in communities long affected by conflict and neglect.

“We need a Commission that breathes in the villages, towns, and IDP camps of the North Central,” he stated.

The group pledged to serve as both watchdog and partner to the Commission, supporting its efforts while holding it accountable. “Mr. Tsenyil must know that this is a sacred trust, not just a public appointment,” Unazi said.

The Senate also confirmed Cosmas Akyhir as Chairman of the Commission and 17 others as Executive Directors, representing North Central states and other zones across the country.

Unazi urged the Commission’s leadership to adopt a “citizen-first” approach and put politics aside. “From Guma to Jos East, from Mokwa to Karu, our people want results,” he said.

He concluded by thanking Tinubu for what he called a bold and just intervention: “With this Commission, you have offered the North Central not just a platform, but a lifeline.”

