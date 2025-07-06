North-Central deserves APC chairmanship despite SGF position — Forum declares

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has firmly rejected claims that the region cannot simultaneously hold the positions of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and National Chairman of the ruling party.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by its Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, the Forum described such insinuations as baseless and inconsistent with the APC’s zoning arrangement, which it said favours the North-Central for the chairmanship seat.

“The North-Central deserves to produce both the SGF and APC National Chairman due to the region’s contributions to the party,” the statement read. “The region delivered the third-highest number of votes to President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 elections, after the South-West and North-West.”

According to the Forum, Tinubu secured 1,760,993 votes (41.3%) in the North-Central, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party got 1,415,557 votes (33.2%), and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP polled 1,025,178 (24.1%).

The group also emphasized that the North-Central currently boasts the highest number of APC governors, controlling five of the six states in the zone — Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Niger.

“Returning the position of National Chairman to the North-Central is not a favour but a rightful return, in line with the party’s zoning principle. The SGF position cannot be used as an excuse to deny the zone what it has earned,” the Forum declared.

The Forum further dismissed calls that the APC chairmanship be zoned to a Christian candidate from the North-Central, cautioning against the introduction of religion into party politics.

“We warn those promoting a religious agenda to desist. North-Central is a secular region and must not be divided along religious lines,” the statement cautioned. “Those making these calls didn’t support President Tinubu during the last election; they worked for the Labour Party.”

Instead, the Forum urged President Tinubu to focus on competence and track record when selecting party leaders. It reiterated its endorsement of former Nasarawa State Governor and Senator, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura, as APC National Chairman.

According to the Forum, Al-Makura’s qualifications include his roles as a two-term governor, senator, and loyal party stalwart who embraced the consensus candidacy of former chairman Abdullahi Adamu in 2022 without rancor.

“He has led key party assignments, such as chairing the Ekiti State APC Governorship Primary in 2018, the North-East Zone Reconciliation Committee, and being part of the Bisi Akande Reconciliation Committee,” the statement noted.

The Forum also underscored that Al-Makura hails from the CPC bloc — one of the three legacy parties that formed the APC — and pointed out that CPC is the only bloc yet to produce a National Chairman.

“His political journey is rich and storied, dating back to the Second Republic. From NPN Youth Leader in 1979 to PDP founding member in 1999, and CPC Governor in 2011, Al-Makura remains a unifying force who stood by APC and President Tinubu even when some CPC stakeholders attempted to defect earlier in 2025,” the Forum stated.

The group concluded by urging the President and the party to uphold fairness and reward loyalty, competence, and contribution over religious or divisive interests.