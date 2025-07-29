North America ‘s UNIBEN alumni pledges collaboration with varsity

By Jimitota Onoyume

University of Benin Alumni Association, North America , UBAANA, has assured of continued collaboration with the university’s management to promote development in the institution.

President of the new executive Engr Osasere F. Osifo gave the assurance after its inauguration at the 19th Annual Reunion event of the body hosted by New York/New Jersey Chapter, adding that the new leadership will focus on reunification of the UBAANA family , monthly webinar series, growth, digital presence, mentorship, support programs, improved welfare of members and strategic alumni engagement.

Others sworn in alongside Osifo to run the UBAANA’s executive committee for the 2025–2027 were

Anita Oghagbon – Vice President,

Dr. Governor Ameh – Secretary General, Engr. Ikechukwu Asiedu – Assistant Secretary General, Mr. Isreal Ekpo – Treasurer.

Five new members also elected into the UBAANA’s Board of directors are Dr. Cyril Onyeamachi, Dr. Daniel Ogbovoh, Yvonne Bello Osagie, Esq., Dr. Henrietta Orumwense and Dr. Chika Ojukwu.

Prince (Dr.) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, SAN who gave the keynote address harped on unity among members as he reflected on the positive impact and strength in alumni bodies round the globe.

The intellectually stimulating event also had a comedian Lawrence Osarenkhoe, popularly known as MC Casino on hand to blend it with some humour .Godbless Otubure, a respected multi-sectoral value creator who added further dynamism to the evening and Morientez, an immensely talented Uniben alumnus and finalist of MTN Project Fame and Peak Talent Hunt added colour to the event.

The Boston, Massachusetts Chapter was officially announced as the host of the next 2026 UBAANA Annual Reunion.

The president of the body Engr. Osifo who is also a U.S.-based cybersecurity expert and United States Air Force veteran, expressed deep appreciation to Ambassador Western Iyamu, Chairman of the Host Chapter, for his exceptional leadership and hospitality. He also commended the Local Organizing Committee, led by Dr. Stanley Omorogbe, for a successful event.

Among those who participated virtually were the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Edoba B. Omoregie, SAN, Professor Eddie Erhagbe (FHSN) – Director of Alumni Relations, University of Benin, Barrister Emmanuel Orizuwa – Worldwide President, University of Benin Alumni Association.

Other attendees included Dr. Clement Oghene, FNSE, former Worldwide President of the University of Benin Alumni Association, and Dr. Peter Ozua, a distinguished Consultant Histopathologist based in the United Kingdom.