Non -kinetic approach: CDS, British Defence, unveils CIMIC workshop in Borno to tame terrorism

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS), General Christopher Musa in collaboration with the British Defense Staff has unveiled a 4-Day Human Security and Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Workshop essentially to equip participants with the knowledge and skills to develop peace-building programs in conflict-affected areas, and to strengthen non-kinetic operational approaches in defeating Boko Haram/ISWAP and other act of terrorism in the country.

The engagement brought together Nigerian Army, Airforce, Navy, Police, Department of State Service, DSS, Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, other security agencies and partners such as Al-Amin Foundation among other Civil Society Organisations.

Declaring the Workshop open at the Threatre Command Officers Mess, 7 Div, Maimalari Cantonment on Monday, General Musa who was represented by the Chief of Defence Civil-Military Relations, Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole commended the Theatre Commander North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar and his troops for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, noting that, the troops in the frontline are doing good in their area of responsibility.

He explained that, in a world where conflict and tension often cloud its perspectives, embracing non-kinetic strategies allows security operatives to navigate conflicts with dignity, fostering dialogue and collaboration to build a more peaceful and resilient communities.

His words: ” I would like to express my profound appreciation to the British High Commission, particularly British Defence Staff, for their steadfast support and consistent commitment to the professional development of the Nigerian Armed Forces, thank you for your dedication to this initiative.

” I warmly welcome the senior officers and our resource persons to this significant training event. The nature of today’s threats, including insecurity in various forms, calls for an approach that integrates both kinetic and non-kinetic methods.

“The Role of Human Security and Civil-Military Cooperation in National Development centers on this by bridging the gap between military efforts and civilian aspirations for peace and stability.

” By upholding human security values, we not only aim to neutralize threats but also to protect and support the civilians affected by conflict.

“This workshop will delve into the complexities of human security and CIMIC, providing participants with tools to mitigate the effects of military operations on civilian life”. He said.

Continuing CDS said: “The success of modern military operations depends not only on tactical victories but also on our ability to enhance human security, build resilience, and foster peace and development in conflict-affected regions.

“This workshop is particularly timely as we face multiple challenges to our nation’s stability. Responding effectively requires a ‘whole-of-society’ approach, where every individual and institution contributes to peace and security.

” This approach, coupled with our commitment to non-kinetic strategies, is central to safeguarding Nigeria’s unity and growth. Throughout this workshop, participants will explore frameworks that integrate human security into military operations, emphasizing the critical role of CIMIC.

“Through discussions, practical exercises, and case studies, this workshop will underscore the importance of CIMIC in a counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency (CT COIN) context. We will examine real-world cases to understand where CIMIC has succeeded and where there is room for improvement.

“Participants will also discuss how to strengthen CIMIC capabilities to facilitate positive security outcomes in Nigeria. As I conclude, I encourage all participants to engage fully, learn from one another, and forge partnerships that will drive the progress of Civil-Military Cooperation and human security beyond this workshop. I urge you to examine any systemic barriers and unconscious biases that may hinder our collective efforts in these areas. Together, let us contribute meaningfully to a more secure, just, and resilient Nigeria”. General Musa stated.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Theatre Commander North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, represented by his Deputy, Air Vice Marshall Essien Efanga said, the gathering is not just another professional engagement but a vital step towards deepening collective understanding of the intricate relationship between human security and civil – military cooperation, especially within the context of Nigeria’s security environment.

“In today’s complex and interconnected joint operations environment, security extends far beyond traditional military concerns.

“It encompasses the safety, well-being and dignity of individuals and communities. As such, human security must be a core consideration when planning and executing military operations. Accordingly, civil – military cooperation activities are critical enablers that provide the framework through which the military collaborates with civil authorities, humanitarian actors and local communities to protect and promote human security during conflict.

“This workshop is expected to explore how we can strengthen human security by fostering effective collaboration between civilian actors and the military. Certainly, the workshop would provide a forum to examine the challenges and opportunities of working together for the protection of vulnerable population, address root causes of conflict, and build resilient societies.

” I therefore urge everyone to engage in thoughtful discussions based on apt analysis of focused questions and scenarios presented by the facilitators and resource persons.

“I equally expect pragmatic contributions in line with our expertise and experiences for the development of implementable strategies. For us in operation HADIN KAI, this workshop reinforces our belief that winning the war is not only about defeating adversaries on the battlefield, but also about winning the trust, hearts and minds of the people.

” Additionally, in JTF NE OPHK Theater of operation, we recognize the necessity of embedding human security considerations in our planning and execution of operations in line with Service Doctrine and the best practices approach of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“At this juncture, I sincerely appreciate our partners, government agencies, international and non-governmental organizations for their unwavering support to this initiative.

“I equally appreciate other security agencies whose presence here is a testament to our shared responsibility in ensuring that human security remains a central point of our operational pursuits.

“In conclusion, I welcome you once again to this workshop and urge all participants to approach this workshop with the seriousness it deserves, bearing in mind that the ultimate goal is to protect lives and property, restore hope and the populace and uphold the dignity of our fellow citizens in every operation we undertake. Together, let us continue to advance the cause of peace, security, and human dignity in the North East and beyond”. General Abubakar stated.