Nobody should criticise me for supporting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu – Singer Spice Boy

By Ayo Onikoyi

Afrobeats artist Akinsanya Olakunle Hammed, also popularly known as Spice Boy, has opened up about past experiences and addressed recent criticism regarding his political stance in a recent chat with Potpourri.

Spice Boy clarified his position on publicly supporting APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that it is a matter of family loyalty, not political endorsement.

“Nobody should criticise me for supporting or campaigning for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. It is a family duty. Many people do things for their families online and are not judged so I ask for the same understanding. I’m only being supportive,” he said.

In a personal reflection, he shared how growing up in a neighbourhood filled with constant rumours influenced how he perceived people. He admitted to having judged others based on hearsay and expressed regret over those actions.

“I lived in a neighbourhood where rumours spread like the truth. I believed a lot of them and, unfortunately, judged people wrongly. I want to use this opportunity to apologise to anyone who may have been affected,” he said. His statement has generated conversations online, with many reacting to his sincerity and boldness.