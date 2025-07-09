No student was shot or killed during Auchi poly SUG election — School mgt

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY— THERE was sporadic shooting at the Sports Complex of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, that marred the school’s election into the Students Union Government, SUG, an incident the school, however, denied any death contrary to online reports and a post by the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi.

Obi was quoted to have said he watched the video that showed students running for their lives as they “were being shot at during their student election, yesterday, which left two students dead and several injured.”

A statement, yesterday by the Director, Public Relations Division, Auchi Polytechnic, Angela Egele denied the reported death and said: “The management categorically states that these claims are false, misleading and completely unfounded.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no student was shot, injured or killed during the electoral process, which was subsequently declared inconclusive due to observed irregularities.

“The following security agencies were on ground to monitor the elections, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security, and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Depatment of State Security, DSS, Mobile Police, (MOPOL, and local vigilante group.

“Subsequently, we urge the general public, stakeholders, and members of the press to disregard this misinformation. Auchi Polytechnic remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all students and staff.”