No stampede or casualties in Obi’s Benin trip – Obidient Movement

Peter Obi

The Edo state chapter of the Obidient Movement has denied claims by the Edo State Government regarding a stampede, injuries, or deaths during Peter Obi’s visit to Benin City.

According to a press statement signed by Inaede Benedict, Secretary of the Edo State Obidient Movement, Peter Obi’s visit was calm, focused, and humanitarian.

The statement further said Peter Obi’s Itinerary in Benin was his arrival at Benin Airport, private visits, donation at St. Philomena Hospital, buying lunch for students, and a stop at Mama Uzo’s food spot for meal.

The only public gathering he partook was at St. Philomena Hospital and was peaceful with no incidents.

The Obidient Movement challenged Governor Monday Okpebholo and the APC to provide verifiable evidence.

They urged the APC-led government to address insecurity, flooding, poverty, and food crisis in Edo instead of disparaging energy on Obi.

It also urged the state government to cease and desist from the campaign of hate speech, threats, and misinformation targeted at Mr. Peter Obi and the Obidient Movement.

The Obidient Movement emphasized that Peter Obi, like any law-abiding Nigerian citizen, enjoys freedom of movement and association as per Section 41(1) of the 1999 Constitution