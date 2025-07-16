No charge leveled against JonahCapital and River Park – Counsel clarifies

By Soni Daniel

Arome Abu, who represents JonahCapital and Park Estate in Abuja has denied claims that the companies had been charged by the Inspector General of Police because of certain actions.

Abu, who made the clarification in a statement to Vanguard on Tuesday, said there was no truth in the claim, and should be ignored.

Part of the statement said, “My attention has been drawn to a recent news publication alleging that I, Abu Arome, alongside my clients, have been charged by the Inspector General of Police in relation to the affairs of JonahCapital Nigeria Limited and Houses for Africa Nigeria, particularly as it concerns the ownership and control of River Park Estate.

“Let me state categorically that this matter is already the subject of ongoing litigation in over 10 courts in the FCT; hence, I shall restrict my comments to the specific allegations that relate to the role I played as a legal practitioner.

“On the allegation of filing a resolution to Increase the share capital of the companies, I wish to state that this filing was done pursuant to a public notice issued by the CAC on December 5, 2023, which mandated all companies with foreign participation to increase their Minimum paid-up capital to ₦100,000,000 within six months or risk compulsory winding-up proceedings.

“The resolution in question was duly signed by two directors of JonahCapital Nigeria Limited, who were, and still remain directors of the company till date.

“My role in this process was purely as an accredited agent of the Corporate Affairs Commission and within the remit of my duties as a legal practitioner.

“I merely facilitated the submission of documents that were validly executed by authorized persons in compliance with a regulation of the CAC.

“On the allegation of filing removal of certain directors from JonahCapital, it is pertinent to state that directors can exit a company through retirement, resignation, removal and death but the truth is that the directors in question elected to resign their positions from the company.

“The first resignation occurred in 2013 and was filed accordingly at the CAC at that time. For context, I was still in the university in 2013 and graduated in 2014. I could not have been involved in that process. The second resignation occurred on July 1, 2017, at a time when I had no professional engagement or relationship with JonahCapital Nigeria Limited.

“While I am constrained from publishing the resignation letters due to lack of client consent, I am confident in the validity and legality of the filings made in respect of those resignations.

“It is important to note that the Nigerian Police Force previously conducted an investigation into these matters. I honoured their invitation and provided the necessary explanations and documentation.

“As of the time of this statement, I have not been served with any charge or court process. I am therefore surprised by the news report alleging the filing of a criminal charge.

“My practice is built on the highest standards of integrity and diligence. At every stage, I have acted strictly within the ambit of legal and ethical obligations. I categorically deny any wrongdoing,” Arome said.