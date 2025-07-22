’No case to answer,’ IPOB demands Nnamdi Kanu’s acquittal

Nnamdi Kanu

….Says Government Has No Proof

….Defence Files Legal Reply

By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss the ongoing case against its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, asserting that the prosecution has failed to establish a prima facie case.

In a statement released by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group referenced a legal reply filed on July 14, 2025, by Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, in response to the Federal Government’s opposition to a no-case submission made by Kanu’s defence team.

Describing the submission as a “significant legal development,” IPOB stated that the arguments presented by the defence rest on constitutional and evidentiary grounds, claiming that the government has not provided sufficient evidence to proceed with the case.

The group highlighted several core arguments in the defence filing: Unaddressed Legal Issues: IPOB noted that certain arguments raised by the defence, including the absence of direct victims, lack of forensic authentication, and the nature of witness testimonies, were not addressed in the prosecution’s reply. The group said these omissions weaken the case.

Questionable Audio Evidence: The statement claimed that the prosecution relies heavily on edited audio recordings that, according to the defence, were not independently verified. IPOB argued that this raises questions about the admissibility of the material.

Importation Allegation: One of the charges alleges that Kanu imported a transmitter, but IPOB stated that no documentation or evidence has been presented in support of that claim.

Burden of Proof: The defence submission reiterated the constitutional principle that the burden of proof lies with the prosecution and that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Technical Legal Concerns: IPOB further claimed that some of the charges may have procedural or legal defects that challenge their validity.

The group urged Justice Omotosho, who is presiding over the matter, to consider the arguments presented and deliver a ruling in accordance with the law.

“We believe this case presents an opportunity to affirm the integrity of the judiciary and the principles of justice,” the statement said.

IPOB also encouraged civil society, members of the media, and international observers to study the legal filings and follow the proceedings closely.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in custody since 2021, faces multiple charges including allegations of incitement and unlawful broadcasting. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.