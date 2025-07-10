Nnamdi Kanu’s release ‘ll crash insecurity in S’East – Rep member

Nnamdi Kanu

By Steve Oko

Member representing Aba North and Aba South in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alex Ikwecheghi, has said that the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will help crash the disturbing insecurity in the South East geo-political zone.

The lawmaker who made the assertion while fielding questions from newsmen in Umuahia on Wednesday during a fundraise for Abia Security Trust Fund, urged President Ahmed Tinubu to heed various appeals to free him.

Hon. Ikwecheghi argued that contrary to misconceptions in some quarters, Kanu is not a criminal but only amplifying the voice of the marginalised people of the South East.

He noted that South East caucus in the National Assembly, had earlier appealed to the President for Kanu’s release, adding that releasing Kanu will endear the President to Ndigbo, and might “translate to more votes for him” in 2027.

He said:”South East National Assembly Caucus, headed by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of the Senate, and led by Hon. Idu Igariwe in the House of Reps. We have met and we have released a communique informing the President that Nnamdi Kanu is not only going to help play an integral role in bringing peace, not only in the South East, but in the country.

“We have made it very emphatic that Nnamdi Kanu is only speaking the voice of his people. Nnamdi has not committed any crime. He is not a criminal.

“Nnamdi Kanu speaks the minds of the people of Igbo land. Because the people of the South East will always tell you that we feel marginalized. And Nnamdi Kanu happens to be a voice.

” Kanu’s release will entirely diminish the issue of insecurity. And we have said it times without number. We have met with the NSA led by Alhaji Nihu Rebadu. We have pleaded with him. We have met with the Security and Intelligence Committee. Even our Northern brothers are also agitating that Nnamdi Kanu should be released.”

He, however, noted that diplomacy would be more fruitful in the efforts to secure Kanu’s release.

“Now, we must understand that it’s one thing to be loud about these things. It’s also another thing to be strategic with it, to be diplomatic with it. The person that arrested Nnamdi Kanu was General Buhari.

“Nnamdi Kanu is not President Tinubu’s enemy. Holding him will only continue to fuel and ferment the indignation that the Igbos have against the system. Therefore, we are appealing. He’s our brother. He’s our son. Mr. President, he’s your son. Release him for us. If you release him, it will do us a lot of good.

It will do you a lot of good.

“Because Igbos will say that His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Ahmed Tinubu has done something for the Igbos. Something that we have clamoured for by releasing Nnamdi Kanu

And it could translate to votes.”

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has commended Governor Alex Otti for setting up a Security Trust Fund to help fund security operatives in Abia State.

He also lauded the Governor for his developmental strides, noting that Abia has witnessed tremendous successes under Otti’s watch.

” Otti is a very intentional Governor. The issue of insecurity has been a very serious conundrum in the southeastern part of this country. Our Governor, has been proactive with the issue of insecurity. Abia is relatively safe.

“For businesses to thrive, there must be peace, there must be absolute tranquility when it comes to security. So what the Governor is doing is quite exhilarating to all of us.”

The lawmaker who made a personal donation of N20 million to the Security Trust Fund, pledged his continued support to security efforts of the State Government.