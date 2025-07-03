NMA slams FG over Saint Lucia doctors’ deployment deal

,,,Says it’s double standards

By Sola Ogundipe

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has described the recent Federal Government’s decision to deploy Nigerian doctors and healthcare professionals to Saint Lucia as a tragic contradiction in the face of the country’s ongoing healthcare crisis.

Alleging double standards, the NMA National body said it was unjustifiable that the Federal government would pay Nigerian doctors deployed to St. Lucia ₦40.8 million per year while their counterparts in St. Lucia are paid ₦131.7 million annually by the Lucian government, even as Nigerian doctors practicing at home are to earn ₦11.9 million per annum.

Such disparity, the body remarked, has ignited anger among the local medical community, with many interpreting it as an official endorsement of brain drain.

In a statement signed by the NMA National Secretary General, Dr Benjamin Egbo, the body lamented that doctors in Nigeria continue to operate under plethora of dire conditions ranging from chronic underpayment, withheld allowances, delays in the Medical Residency Training Fund, unsafe work environments, non-implementation of the CONMESS salary structure across the board, among others.

The issues, the NMA warned, have left the nation’s doctors demoralized and overstretched, contributing to rising burnout, serious illness, and, in some tragic cases, death, all of which are fuelling the Japa syndrome.

The reaction came barely 24 hours after the body’s issuance of a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal government to rescind and replace the controversial National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) salary circular, fulfill all outstanding collective bargaining agreements, address salary distortions and allowances and safeguard doctors’ professional dignity and autonomy.

The statement reads in parts: “The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) expresses deep concern and dismay at the Federal Government’s recent agreement to deploy Nigerian doctors and other healthcare professionals to Saint Lucia.

“This announcement comes at a time when Nigerian doctors are grappling with systemic neglect, poor salaries, withheld allowances, and the release of a controversial salary circular that undermines their welfare and professional dignity.

“We consider this move a deeply troubling contradiction and an attempt to bolster Nigeria’s international image while failing to meet the basic obligations owed to doctors at home who are toiling hard to serve Nigeria.

“We remind the Federal Government that Nigerian doctors have been suffering working and serving Nigerians with many doctors leaving the country due to poor remuneration, chronic delays in payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF); non-implementation of previously negotiated welfare packages and agreements.

“Others include Hazardous working conditions without commensurate risk allowances, and Lack of universal implementation of the CONMESS salary structure for many of the doctors. These challenges have overburdened the doctors left behind, leading to burnout, stress, chronic diseases, and even death, which invariably increases morbidity and mortality among Nigerians.

“Only yesterday, (July 2, 2025), the NMA issued a press release demanding that the government address its grievances within a 21-day window. The NMA requests that the government withdraw and replace the misleading NSIWC circular; honour all outstanding collective bargain agreements; resolve outstanding allowances and correct distortions in the pay structure; and protect the professional autonomy and dignity of Nigerian doctors.

“While the NMA supports regional cooperation and international engagement, it is morally unjustifiable to export healthcare workers to foreign countries and pay them five times higher than they earned while serving in Nigeria.

“Thus, encouraging the brain drain with its attendant health consequences. Below is a table comparing the salaries paid to the highest-paid doctors serving in St. Lucia and Nigeria,” the statement noted.