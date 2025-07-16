NLC Sokoto Pays tribute to President Muhammadu Buhari

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Sokoto State Chapter, under the resolute leadership of Comrade Abdullahi Aliyu (Jungle), has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who passed away on Sunday in a London hospital.

In a solemn statement, the NLC described President Buhari as a towering statesman and a steadfast servant of the Nigerian people, whose legacy will remain etched in the annals of the nation’s history.

“President Buhari’s commitment to national development, anti corruption, and the dignity of public service stood as a beacon of integrity across Africa,” the statement read.

The NLC, on behalf of all its members in Sokoto State, extended heartfelt condolences to the Buhari family, the government and people of SOKOTO state, people of Nigeria, and everyone grieving this national tragedy.

“We pray the Almighty grants his soul eternal rest and bestows upon the nation the strength and resilience to navigate this moment of grief,” the union stated.

“May his memory inspire future generations, and may his service to the nation never be forgotten.” Says Comrade Jungle.