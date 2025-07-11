NLC, NSITF bicker over ownership of land in Abuja

NLC president, Joe Ajaero

––We’re in possession of land documents — Labour

—As Fund declares documents missing

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, have locked horns over the ownership and possession of Certificate of Occupancy, Power of Attorney and Deed of Assignment in respect of Plot Numbers MISC 54707 and MISC 54824 .

The NSITF had published in the national dailies loss of land document in respect of the aforementioned plots of land urging the public, the Department of Land Administration, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA); the Abuja Geographical Information System (AGIS); and other authorities among others

vested with powers to issue Certified True Copies (CTC), not to deal with anyone who may be in possession of the said original title documents for any transaction whatsoever.

However, the NLC has frowned at the publication, describing it as mischievous or utterly ridiculous or hopefully, an act of sheer ignorance.

In a statement issued by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero on Friday, NLC said:

“Our attention has been drawn to a public notice signed by Oluwaseun Faleye, MD/CE of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and published in the national dailies of Thursday, July 10, 2025… declaring as lost the Certificate of Occupancy, Power of Attorney and Deed of Assignment in respect of Plot Numbers MISC 54707 and MISC 54824 respectively which he claimed are in favour of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund Management Board and urging the public, the Department of Land Administration, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA); the Abuja Geographical Information System (AGIS); and other authorities vested with powers to issue Certified True Copies (CTC), or re-issue or perfect replacement processes or documents in favour of or connected with the aforementioned plots of land to not deal with anyone who may be in possession of the said original title documents for any transaction whatsoever.

“We find this publication as mischievous or utterly ridiculous or hopefully, an act of sheer ignorance because the aforesaid plots of land have always belonged to the Nigeria Labour Congress, belong to the Nigeria Labour Congress and will continue to belong to the Nigeria Labour Congress. Coupled with this, the Congress has been in possession of the aforesaid plots of land.

“In a few words, therefore, both the proprietory and possesory rights on, over and about those plots reside with the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“It is trite knowledge that one cannot claim loss or issue loss notice over that which one has neither possesory nor proprietary right.

“Accordingly, NISTF is advised to withdraw this notice. We are neither pressing charges nor asking for damages for the embarrassment this public notice has caused us for now.

“NISTF is equally advised to consult the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trustfund Pensions for the true position of the aforesaid plots of land.”

NLC advised the general public, FCTA, AGIS and other authorities vested with powers on land titling to ignore this notice.

But the Fund in a statement signed by its head, corporate affairs, Alexandra Mede maintained its position on the matter

NSITF in its reaction titled: “We stand by our publication, ” said: “The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has taken note of the press release issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in reaction to our recent publication relating to plots referenced under file numbers MISC 54707 and MISC 54824.

“The Fund reaffirms its position as stated in its previous publication and maintains full confidence that the appropriate authorities will resolve the matter in accordance with the law.”