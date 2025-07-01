NITRA, ALTON to convene stakeholders on critical infrastructure, industry sustainability

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association, NITRA, in collaboration with the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, is set to host an industry forum to address the concerns about the protection of critical infrastructure.

This comes on the heels of the Federal Government’s recent designation of telecom assets as Critical National Infrastructure, CNII.

The event with the theme: “Industry Sustainability and CNII Conference 2025 – Way Forward,” will take place on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at CitiHeight Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

It is expected to attract stakeholders from across government, telecom operations, regulatory bodies, security agencies, infrastructure companies, and the media.

According to the organisers, the forum will explore practical steps to implement CNII provisions, examine gaps in the existing framework, and discuss stakeholder responsibilities, ranging from federal and state governments to operators, consumers, and regulators. Topics will include telecom infrastructure security, regulatory enforcement, collaboration strategies, public awareness, and long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s telecom industry.

NITRA noted that while the CNII designation is a critical step forward, its impact will remain limited unless supported by concrete action, including standardisation, local community involvement, and infrastructure maintenance.

Chairman of ALTON, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, stressed the urgency of addressing recurring challenges such as vandalism, theft of fibre cables and poles, illegal installations, and community resistance to projects. He called for collective accountability and modernised infrastructure deployment to mitigate these threats.

On his part, NITRA Chairman, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, said the forum would provide an opportunity for stakeholders to develop actionable measures to implement and enforce CNII provisions effectively.

Adding his voice, NITRA General Secretary, Mr. Chidiebere Nwankwo, said the conference would also give the public a platform to contribute insights, particularly concerning the protection of telecom infrastructure within their communities.

Ultimately, the forum aims to foster strategic alignment and mutual responsibility to secure Nigeria’s telecom backbone and ensure its sustainable growth.