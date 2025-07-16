NITP urges implementation of Urban and Regional Planning Act in Benue

…canvasses formulation of masterplans for major urban areas

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, NITP, has urged Benue state to immediately commence the implementation of 1992 Nigeria Urban and Regional Planning Act to streamline activities of urban and rural administration in the state.

The National President of NITP, Dr. Ogbonna Chime made the call Wednesday at the 26th Edition of the Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Programme, MCPDP, organised by the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners and the Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria, TOPREC, held in Makurdi with the theme “Developing New Frontiers for improved Physical Planning Practice in Nigeria.”

Dr. Chime who decried the confusion in the state over the administration of town planning, advised the state government to commence the process of developing a Regional Development Plan for the state

as well as formulate masterplans for major urban areas in the state.

While emphasising that it was the usual practise for the NITP to proffer solutions to identified challenges in host states, he disclosed that during an earlier townhall meeting “in the course of our discussion it became very clear that in Benue state there is a confusion in the administration of town planning.

“That confusion has caused members of the society, the town planning profession and indeed everybody in Benue a lot of harm. And this harm we wouldn’t want to continue because by His special grace we are all here in Benue State to solve planning problems.

“We want to advise that from what we saw and heard there is a very strong need for the Benue State government to begin the process of preparing a regional development plan for the entire state. From what we heard none is in existence in Benue state.

“We also want to advise the government too to begin to plan to formulate masterplans for major urban areas in Benue state. It is also our wish to inform the state government that for grassroot participation in planning there is a strong need to establish town planning authorities in every Local Government Area, LGA, of the State.

“We also advise that Benue State more than any other state in this federation requires the immediate implementation of the 1992 Nigeria Urban and Regional Planning Act. It is only the implementation of this law that will streamline the activities of urban and rural administration in Benue state.

“And the essence of this is for us to achieve an orderly development all through Benue state not just in Makurdi. Government should observe that every small settlement everywhere in Benue state is an eventual urban area. And the growth and development of such small settlements require a plan that will guide it to urbanisation.”

The National President also advised colleague Town Planners in the state who he commended for doing well, “to continue to do more because until the entirety of Benue State is planned no life is better planned and there will continue to be confusion and this confusion we no longer want.”

He explained that the Makurdi programme was one of the capacity building initiatives of both TOPREC and NITP “as stipulated in our laws and constitution. The general aim of the programme is to generate, disseminate and impact knowledge on relevant contemporary issues with a view to enriching the information base and improving the professional competence of Town Planners and related professionals.

“You will agree with me that this year’s theme will bring about improvement in physical planning practice in Nigeria that requires a multi-pronged approach focusing on legislation, stakeholders’ engagement, and technological advancements. This includes updating and enforcing existing planning laws, fostering collaboration between different levels of government and private sectors, and leveraging on technology like GIS for better data management and planning.”

Speaking, Governor Hyacinth Alia, represented by the Director General of Benue Geographic Information System, BENGIS, Prof. Daniel Amine pointed out the importance of planning to human existence noting that the absence of planning could lead to everyone put up structures indiscriminately “and one day we could wake up and discover that one would not be able to drive out of his house.

“So we hope that at this meeting we will proffer solutions that will help to address planning issues. Also, at the end of the meeting we expect an official communication that we will bring before our Governor to help address the anomalies in the state.”

He commended Governor Alia for granting autonomy to BENGIS assuring that the agency would continue to diligently discharge its responsibilities to the people even as he expressed optimism that the meeting would come up with suggestions that would ensure better planning in the state and other parts of the country.

Speaking to newsmen on the importance of the programme, the National Public Relations Secretary of the Institute, Dr. Jesse Nor explained that the MCPDP “is an annual program organised by the NITP and the TOPREC. And this year, Makurdi was chosen among the other three venues to host the program. The Makurdi venue is thus the last leg of the program for the year.

“Indeed, the MCPDP is a gathering of city planners to explore new frontiers of knowledge, training, and skill development, and how all of these influence planning practice and with the overarching aim of developing our towns, regions and cities in a sustainable manner.”