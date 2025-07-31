NIMC completes full migration of Telcos to NINAuth platform

Telecom mast

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the successful migration of all telecommunications operators in Nigeria to its upgraded National Identification Number (NIN) verification platform, known as NINAuth.

The migration marks a significant step forward in NIMC’s efforts to strengthen the security, efficiency, and accessibility of digital identity verification services nationwide.

Developed and deployed by NIMC, the NINAuth platform offers seamless and secure verification processes, empowering Nigerians with greater control over their personal data. With this upgrade, all telecom operators can now provide uninterrupted NIN verification services to their subscribers.

According to the Commission, the migration ensures smoother access to essential telecom services, including new SIM registration, SIM swaps, SIM migration, and “Welcome Back” procedures.

Speaking on the development, NIMC’s Director of IT/IDD, Engr. Lanre Yusuf, confirmed that all telecom operators have been fully integrated into the NINAuth platform and that verification services are operating smoothly across the board.

“NIMC wishes to assure the general public that its verification and authentication platforms are fully operational and accessible. NIN holders experiencing any difficulties related to SIM services are advised to contact their respective telecom service providers for immediate assistance,” the Commission stated.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to providing secure, user-friendly, and efficient digital identity services to all Nigerians.