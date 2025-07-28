NIMC cautions against sale, unauthorized disclosure of NIN

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has expressed deep concern over a recent statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) revealing the illicit sale of personal data, including National Identification Numbers (NIN), by some Nigerians.

According to the EFCC, the fraudulent scheme involves young individuals offering victims between ₦1,500 and ₦2,000 in exchange for their personal information, which is then sold to certain Fintech companies for up to ₦5,000. NIMC described the practice as a serious security breach with grave consequences for affected NIN holders.

The Commission emphasized that it will not be held liable for any personal information voluntarily disclosed by individuals—either directly or through a proxy—for financial gain or inducement.

“NIMC has consistently warned Nigerians not to share their NIN or other sensitive personal data with unauthorized individuals or organizations,” the statement read. “It is imperative that all NINs presented for the purpose of accessing services must be properly verified by the relevant service providers before such services are rendered.”

To strengthen data security and personal privacy, NIMC urged the public to download and use the NINAuth App, available on both the Apple iOS and Google Play Stores. The app allows users to secure their NIN, control who accesses their personal data, and access a variety of secure digital identity services.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the National Identity Database and urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and responsible in handling their personal information.