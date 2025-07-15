Nile University Ranks Among Top Three at JAMB’s 5th National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Awards

Nile University of Nigeria emerges third overall best performing university out of 283 universities in Nigeria. This was announced by JAMB at its 5th National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Awards (NATAP-M), with a generous prize of ₦25 million.

Winning in the category of National Spread covering 36 states and the FCT in both 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 academic session, Nile University earned an impressive six points across the critical admissions performance categories used in assessing the institutions.

The assessment criteria are: the Most subscribed university by candidates, most national university in terms of admission spread, highest number of admissions of foreign candidates, the most improved university in gender balance and the most compliant university with JAMB’s Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) guidelines.

Speaking on this prestigious national recognition, Nile University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dilli Dogo FNAMed, stated “We are honoured and excited to be recognized at the 5th National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Award. Achieving third place overall and a cash prize of ₦25 million by JAMB is a reflection of the passion, dedication, and hard work of everyone at Nile University—our faculty, staff, and most importantly, our diverse student community. This achievement shows that when we commit to inclusivity, quality, and opportunity, great things happen. It motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and ensuring that students, regardless of their background, have access to world-class education that prepares them for the future. This award belongs to the entire Nile University family, and it inspires us to keep raising the bar for excellence in Nigerian higher education.”

The NATAP-M awards, inaugurated by JAMB, aim to foster healthy competition among tertiary institutions by encouraging a broader national spread in admissions and supporting the internationalization of Nigerian universities. The awards were unveiled during the fifth edition of the NATAP-M ceremony, held as part of the 2025 JAMB Policy Meeting in Abuja.

Nile University’s outstanding performance at the NATAP-M awards highlights its unwavering commitment to providing accessible, diverse, and inclusive education while maintaining the highest standards in admissions management.

Nile University of Nigeria is committed to providing the highest quality education in an excellent learning environment that drives acquisition, entrepreneurship, creativity and innovations to prepare its students for the 21st Century workforce.

About Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university established in 2009 and located in Abuja, Nigeria. Nile University is committed to building future generations of professionals and leaders who can thrive and positively impact society by leveraging academic innovation, state-of-the-art facilities, and a talented team of faculty and staff. The university currently has eight faculties (Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Computing, Science, Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Environmental Sciences) and a School of Postgraduate Studies offering over 40 undergraduate programmes and more than 50 postgraduate programmes. Nile University is owned by Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education with 16 institutions across 10 African countries.

