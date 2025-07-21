Home » Entertainment » Nigeria’s top 30 songs, tracks in first half of 2025 unveiled [Full List]
July 21, 2025

Nigeria’s top 30 songs, tracks in first half of 2025 unveiled [Full List]

Spotify has released its ‘Global Impact List in Nigeria’, spotlighting the country’s top 30 songs and tracks for the first half of 2025.

According to the streaming service, the curated list features Nigerian artistes that have resonated with international audiences.

In a statement, Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, on Monday said that this year’s Global Impact List showcases the incredible range and global appeal of Nigerian music.

According to Okumu, leading the charge is Afrobeats sensation, Rema, whose track, “Baby”, claims the #1 spot as the most exported Nigerian song of 2025.

Fresh off the first anniversary of his critically acclaimed album, ‘HEIS’, Rema continues to solidify his position as a global powerhouse, captivating listeners worldwide with his innovative sound.

In a list dominated by Afrobeats, gospel music shines on the global stage with Lawrence Oyor’s gospel anthem, “Favour”, which  stands out as the only gospel track to secure a spot.

The Global Impact List also highlights the rise of Nigeria’s next generation of stars.

Emerging artistes Chella and Minz earned their place with standout tracks, “My Darling” and “Number One”.

These new voices underscore the growing international appetite for fresh, innovative sounds from Nigeria.

Also, Nigerian female artistes continue to make waves globally, with Ayra Starr securing two spots on the list with her tracks, “All The Love” and “Gimme Dat”, and Teni shining with her hit, “Money”.

Their contributions highlight the powerful and boundary-pushing presence of women in Nigeria’s music scene, captivating audiences worldwide.

Davido leads with an impressive nine entries on the list, while Burna Boy follows closely with five.

According to Okumu, their consistent global appeal and cross-generational resonance reaffirm their status as pillars of Nigerian music’s international success. 

Top 30 Nigerian songs with global reach from January to June 2025:

  1. RemaBaby (Is it a Crime)
  2. ShallipopiLaho
  3. Davido & Omah LayWith You
  4. ChellaMy Darling
  5. Burna Boy & Travis ScottTaTaTa
  6. Frenna & ShallipopiZAAZAA
  7. Coldplay, TWICE, Burna Boy, Elyanna, TINI & Little SimzWE PRAY (TWICE Version)
  8. Burna BoyUpdate
  9. Burna Boy & ShallipopiLaho II
  10. DavidoBe There Still
  11. Ayra Starr & WizkidGimme Dat
  12. Davido & Victoria MonétOffa Me
  13. Davido & Chris BrownTitanium
  14. RemaBout U
  15. ODUMODUBLVCK & VictonyPITY THIS BOY
  16. Ayra StarrAll The Love
  17. Lawrence OyorFavour
  18. Black Sherif & Fireboy DMLSo it Goes
  19. AsakeWHY LOVE
  20. Beéle & Thisizlondonsi mañana me muero
  21. Adekunle GoldObimo
  22. Davido, Tayc & DadjuLover Boy
  23. Davido, Shenseea & 450R&B
  24. Burna BoySweet Love
  25. Tobias Rahim & Kabusa Oriental ChoirRegntid
  26. TeniMoney
  27. Davido10 Kilo
  28. Himra & MinzNUMBER ONE
  29. Davido, Victony & Musa KeysHoly Water
  30. DavidoAnything

