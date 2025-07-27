Nigeria’s NASRDA applauds Salis on pioneering space mission

By Juliet Umeh

The National Space Research and Development Agency, NASRDA, congratulates Chief Owolabi Salis on his successful space flight.

He becomes the first person of Nigerian birth to travel to space.

Director, Media and Corporate Communications, NASRDA Dr. Felix Ale said Salis privately funded his space mission, demonstrating the deep interest of Nigerians to participate in scientific, exploratory, tourism and commercial space activities.

He said: “His achievement highlights new opportunities for private sector engagement in the space programme.

“This milestone brings significant international attention to Nigeria’s space programme capabilities, while positioning the nation among countries where citizens actively participate in space activities.

“Salis’s successful mission represents one pathway for Nigerian space participation. His achievement complements NASRDA’s ongoing efforts to expand access to space exploration for Nigerian citizens.”

According to him, “NASRDA received notification of Salis’s mission through our partner organization, Space Research and Exploration Agency, SERA, prior to the flight.

“His success demonstrates the expanding opportunities now available to Nigerians in the space sector.

“However, it must be emphasized that the NASRDA-SERA collaborative mission, announced in June 2024, remains on course for an upcoming Blue Origin flight. ‘This programme represents a different pathway, providing opportunities for broader Nigerian participation through open competition.

“Our collaborative mission will enable Nigerian citizens to participate in astronaut selection and contribute to the development of research proposals. “Eligibility extends to all Nigerian citizens aged 18 and above through transparent, merit-based selection criteria.

“Research priorities for the NASRDA-SERA mission will also be determined through public input from Nigerian citizens. This approach ensures the mission addresses national priorities identified by Nigerian citizens.

“The application portal for the NASRDA-SERA programme will open in the coming weeks. Detailed application procedures will be announced prior to the portal’s activation.

“NASRDA celebrates Chief Salis’s contribution to raising awareness about space exploration opportunities for Nigerians.

“His private investment demonstrates the practical commitment of Nigerian citizens to advancing our national space participation.

“Salis’s achievement marks a defining moment for Nigeria’s space ambitions. Nigeria now has both private citizens and government programs actively pursuing space exploration, positioning the nation as an active participant in the global space economy,” Ale added.