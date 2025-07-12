Nigeria’s king of soul, Soul E Baba returns, drops new single “Tomato”

‎By Ayo Onikoyi

‎Popular Nigerian Afrobeats and soul artist Soul E Baba, born Emmanuel Okose has made a celebrated comeback to the music scene with the release of his latest single, “Tomato.”

‎

‎Once a dominant voice in the early 2000s with chart-topping hits like *“Soul E Baba Dey Here”* and the fan-favorite collaboration *“E Be Like Say”* featuring 2Face Idibia, Soul E Baba is reintroducing himself with a fresh sound and a renewed musical vision.

‎

‎The newly released single is part of his brand-new album “Baby Oooooh”, marking a revived chapter in his storied career. Early reactions to *Tomato* have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising its infectious rhythm and colorful production.

‎

‎Often hailed as **Nigeria’s King of Soul Music**, Emmanuel Okose’s musical journey began in his childhood. Born in the Delta region of Nigeria, he started performing at age 8 during his father’s evangelical crusades. By age 13, he had formed a gospel group known as **“Soul Brothers”**, alongside fellow young performers Soul T and Soul D. At 19, he signed his first record deal with **Colossal Entertainment**, which led to the release of his debut album *“Naija Is Blessed”* in 2006.

‎

‎Since then, Soul E Baba has built a rich discography that includes albums such as *“His Excellency 1”* (2009), *“His Excellency 2”* (2010), and more recently *“Speak to Me”* and *“African Girl”* in 2024. His 2025 album *“Baby Oooooh”* is the latest in a line of soulful, Afro-infused releases that showcase his versatility.

‎

‎His catalogue of hit singles features *“E Be Like Say”*, *“Many Many Things”*, *“Intoxicated”*, *“Follow Follow”*, *“Thank God”*, and *“Baba Is Too Much.”*

‎

‎Over the years, Soul E Baba has amassed an impressive array of awards, including:

‎

‎* **Best Video of the Year** (Channel O, South Africa, 2007)

‎* **Gbedu Awards – Most Creative Act** (2008)

‎* **Kanbitoons Special Award for Excellence**

‎* **D’Love Villa – Most Inspiring Songwriter of the Year** & **Best Male Vocalist**

‎* **Dream & Become Intl – Entertainer of the Year** & **Most Versatile Act** (2007)

‎* **Successville Intl – Best New Act** & **Video of the Year**

‎* **Hip-hop Revolution Award**

‎* **Nigezie Artist of the Month**

‎

‎As the buzz around *Tomato* continues to grow, fans and music lovers are encouraged to explore Soul E Baba’s new work and rediscover the artistry of a musician who helped shape Nigeria’s modern soul sound.

‎

‎His return signals more than just a musical release it’s a triumphant re-entry into the industry by one of its enduring voices.

‎

‎In what is shaping up to be one of the most inspiring comebacks in recent Nigerian music history, Afro-soul pioneer **Soul E** continues to make waves not only with his new music but also with a rich legacy of international collaborations that span continents and genres.

‎

‎Over the years, SOUL E has built a remarkable portfolio of cross-border musical partnerships, reflecting his versatility and global appeal. From the streets of Lagos to studios in Houston, Johannesburg, Accra, New York, and Berlin, the soulful artist has blended his signature Afrobeat style with a global soundscape.

‎

‎Some of his most notable collaborations include:

‎

‎* **Soul E & Wonderous** – *Overcomer* (Houston, Texas, 2005)

‎* **Soul E & Ghost Writers** – *Street Life* (Houston, Texas, 2005)

‎* **Soul E & 2Face Idibia** – *E Be Like Say* (Nigeria, 2006)

‎* **Soul E & Koldproduck** – *Rock This Party* (South Africa, 2007)

‎* **Soul E & Kokoveli** – *You Got Your Life* (Ghana, 2008)

‎* **Rough & Smooth feat. Soul E** – *Mona Lisa* (Ghana, 2008)

‎* **Soul E feat. Takara** – *Ayele* (New York, 2006)

‎* **360 Degrees feat. Soul E** – *Pepe Rest* (Nigeria)

‎* **Jesse Jagz feat. Soul E & Wizkid** – *Intoxicated* (Nigeria, 2010)

‎* **Mackssime feat. Soul E** – *Don’t Let Go* (Germany)

‎

‎These collaborations not only underscore his relevance across Africa and the diaspora but also showcase his deep musical roots and ability to transcend borders.

‎

‎After an extended hiatus, Soul E Baba made a triumphant return in 2024 with the album **“Speak to Me,”** followed by a string of releases in 2025, including **“African Girl,” “Samba Fire,”** and the highly anticipated full album **“Baby OOO.”**

‎

‎Driven by a deep love for music and a desire to inspire future generations, Soul E’s return is fueled by passion, not pressure. “The music never left me,” he says. “It was just a matter of time before I came back to reconnect with the people through sound.”

‎

‎The comeback also introduced hit singles such as:

‎

‎* **“You No Be God”**

‎* **“Stuck on You”**

‎* **“Blessing”**

‎

‎As Soul E continues to release music and share his voice with a new generation, fans both old and new are reminded that true artistry never fades—it only evolves. His comeback isn’t just about returning to the spotlight; it’s about leaving a legacy that resonates far beyond Nigeria’s borders.