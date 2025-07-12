Nigeria’s groundbreaking tobacco regulation garners global recognition

By Benjamin Njoku

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has presented Nigeria’s landmark regulation on tobacco promotion and glamourization at the World Tobacco Conference in Ireland. The conference, held from June 24 to 27, 2025, recognized Nigeria as the first country in Africa to develop and enforce such a bold regulation targeting the harmful portrayal of substance abuse and ritualistic practices in screen content.

The NFVCB Executive Director/CEO, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, presented a status report on the implementation of the 2024 regulation, highlighting its objectives, stakeholder engagement process, and enforcement mechanisms.

The regulation, which was approved and gazetted earlier in 2024 under the leadership of the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, was hailed at the conference as a groundbreaking policy initiative.

According to the NFVCB Chief Executive, the Board’s presentation highlighted the regulation’s objectives, the stakeholder engagement process that led to its adoption, and the enforcement mechanisms already in place. The global audience commended the Nigerian government for its courageous and visionary move to protect public health and preserve cultural values.

The confab resulted in pledges from international organizations to assist Nigeria in implementing the regulation, providing logistical and technical assistance through their local partner, CAPPA. The NFVCB head attributed the recognition to the Minister’s commitment to responsible cultural governance and public safety.