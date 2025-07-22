Education Minister appoints Adetola Salau as Special Adviser on STEMM and Corporate Sector Engagement

The Honorable Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has appointed Dr. Adetola Ariyike Salau as the Special Adviser on STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical Science) and Corporate Sector Engagement to the Federal Ministry of Education.

Dr. Salau’s appointment, officially conveyed in a letter dated July 3, 2025, marks a decisive step by the Ministry to strengthen its efforts in transforming the country’s education sector through innovation, strategic partnerships, and workforce development.

The appointment letter lauded Dr. Salau’s “outstanding expertise, unwavering dedication, and exemplary service in advancing STEMM education and fostering innovation.”

As Special Adviser, Dr. Salau will be responsible for supporting the Minister’s mandate to establish world-class educational infrastructure, improve learning outcomes, and forge dynamic partnerships between the Ministry, STEMM stakeholders, and the corporate sector to promote 21st-century education and workforce readiness.

Until her new federal appointment, Dr. Salau served as the Special Adviser on Education, Policy Formulation and Human Capital Development to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

Prior to that, she held the position of Senior Special Assistant (Education) to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, where she led a number of groundbreaking reforms in STEM/STEAM education and capacity-building for teachers.

Born on June 24, 1977, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, USA, Dr. Adetola Salau is a dual citizen of Nigeria and the United States.

Her passion for education and technology was evident from a young age.

She obtained a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Fordham University in 1998 and earned two Master’s degrees in Engineering Management and Chemical Engineering from Syracuse University.

She later completed her Doctorate in Curriculum, Instruction, and the Science of Learning at the State University of New York, Buffalo.

She holds a permanent mathematics educator license in New York and has taught across multiple states in the U.S., including New York, California, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Dr. Salau has also lectured at Fordham University, the College of New Rochelle, and several polytechnics.

A certified STEM education expert, she is the author of over ten books including “Re-engineering Minds for Innovative Thinking” and “Future Readiness in Education.”

She is also a regular contributor to academic journals and policy think pieces.

In Lagos and Kwara States, Dr. Salau was instrumental in introducing practical STEAM curriculum integration, designing educator training programs, and forging multi-sectoral partnerships that promoted digital and STEM literacy.

She has coordinated teacher training on STEM pedagogy and overseen assessments of education programs to align them with global best practices, thereby earning national and international recognition for her work.

Dr. Salau’s dedication to educational reform has earned her numerous awards

She has also received multiple commendations from organizations such as the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, and Lagos State University Students’ Union.

With her new federal role, Dr. Salau is expected to scale her impact on a national level, leading strategic engagement with industries and multilateral organizations to embed STEMM education into Nigeria’s development agenda.

“She brings with her a wealth of experience and passion, and we are confident that she will contribute significantly to our shared vision of a globally competitive education system,” the Hon. Minister stated.

Dr. Salau has expressed gratitude for the opportunity and reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s education system.

“This is a critical moment for STEMM education in Nigeria. I am honoured to serve and work towards building an innovative, inclusive, and future-ready education framework for all Nigerian learners,” she said.