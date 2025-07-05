Nigeria’s Constitutional Review: Regional leaders urge fairness, traditional ruler inclusion, security reforms

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Olayinka Ajayi & Juliet Umeh

Leaders at the ongoing public hearing on constitutional review, South-West zone have reiterated the need for an all inclusive government in Nigeria to ensure that everyone in the region feels a sense of belonging.

The event which commenced Friday, is taking place simultaneously across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones including Enugu, Kano, Jos, Ikeja, Ikot-Ekpene (Cross River) and Maiduguri.

The Lagos hearing held in Ikeja, was attended by the deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat who represented the Governor, South-West traditional rulers, led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Gbadegesin Adeyemi, among other eminent leaders in the South West, emphasising the need for inclusivity, formal recognition of traditional rulers within federal, state, and local governments, fairness and security reforms.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, underscored the importance of recognizing the 57 local governments based on their population. “If Kano can enjoy such privileges, there is a need for balance in Lagos, where we have a large population,” he stated.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi in his submission said: “The Senate should do justice to what we are asking for, we are not challenging the politicians but our role can be advisory. All we ask is opportunity to support the government at the federal, state and Local government level,” he said.

Deputy President of the Senate and chairman of the Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution, Senator Jibrin Barau, highlighted the significance of the public hearing in the constitutional review process.

Barau, who was represented by the Senate leader and Chairman of the South-West zone, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi, reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to a people-driven constitutional reform process. He said, “For our amendments to become law, we need the support of two-thirds of the state assemblies.”

He stressed that the constitutional amendment process is not an elite-driven exercise but a genuine response to long-standing public demands for more inclusive, just, and effective governance. “We are not here to echo the voices of a vocal minority but to give voice to the majority of Nigerians, whose hopes and expectations must be reflected in our laws,” he added.

Barau also observed that Nigeria has enacted five alteration acts since 1999 to address governance, institutional reforms, and national aspirations. However, key issues such as electoral and judicial reforms, local government administration, gender equity, devolution of powers, security, and the role of traditional institutions remain unresolved and urgently need legislative action.

He noted that hundreds of memoranda from Nigerians have already been received and translated into bills for public scrutiny, demonstrating strong civic engagement.

“We are guided by integrity, open-mindedness, and patriotism. No decisions have been made yet; we are here to listen. We urge stakeholders to participate constructively and see this as a civic duty.”