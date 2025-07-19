Nigeria’s constitution must be owned by the people – Committee

…Our constitution must evolve with time, political, economic realities not static…Governor Otu

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Chairman, House of Representative, Constitution Review Committee, Hon Kingsley Chinda on Saturday disclosed that they want ensure that the Nigerian constitution was a working document owned by the people.

He made the call in Calabar during the South-South Centre B Zonal Public Hearing on the amendment of the 1999 constitution.

The South-South Zonal centre B comprises of Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom.

The chairman who doubles as the minority leader of the House of Representative said the idea of the engagement was for the representatives of the people to speak with the people on their concerns on the 1999 constitution.

His words ” We speak for the people but this period, we are speaking with the people who elected us, we want to make our constitution, one that is owned by the people.

“And so we have gone to all the zones, having two centers in each zone, to talk to the people on areas they think are necessary for amendment in the constitution.

“In this Centre, we have discussed with the people of Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River and we have gotten their input, we will take it back to the parliament for further deliberations,” he noted.

He hinted that they expect the input of the people would be reflected in the amendment that would come out of the constitution.

Chinda noted the intention was that constitution amendment would take place twice within the tenure of the 10th Assembly.

“So, we can assure you that between July 19 and the end of 2025, we will conclude with the document.

“We also expect that the state assemblies would have brought it back for us to kick start the second phase of the amendment before we round up the 10th assembly.

Also speaking, Cross River state governor, Sen Bassey Otu lauded the committee, noting that their work would be historic as they had a difficult task ahead.

The governor represented by his deputy Hon Peter Odey said that the decision to visit and reverse the Constitution underscores the fundamental truth that like every living document, the Constitution must evolve with time because political, economic and social realities are not static.

“Some provisions from the 1999 Constitution have become less responsive to the current challenges and must be carefully reviewed in the light of our collective progress.

“As you carry-out this national assignment, I urge you to place the interest of the people at the centre of your work, let this hearing be a true platform for civic expression that upholds democratic principles,” he said.

Otu also used the opportunity to call for the inclusion of women and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in government while advocating for state police to ensure better security of the nation.

Top on the lists of demands made during the hearing by participants from the three states include the creation of Ogoja State from Cross River.

Creation of Obolo State from Akwa Ibom and the creation of two additional states, Bori and Atlantic City states from Rivers.