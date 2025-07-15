Nigerian youths urged to harness their potentials for increased productivity

Abuja – Nigerian youths have been encouraged to harness their vast potentials and take advantage of the numerous opportunities provided by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enhance their productivity and contribute meaningfully to national development.

This call was made by the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Amb. Adodo Solomon, during his keynote address at the opening of the NYCN’s three-day National Leadership Retreat, which runs from July 14 to 16, 2025, in Abuja.

The retreat, themed “Repositioning NYCN for National Impact and Youth-Driven Development,” is aimed at fostering purposeful and visionary youth leadership across the country.

Amb. Adodo described the current administration as the most youth-friendly in Nigeria’s history, noting that it has revived the NYCN after years of inactivity and repositioned it as a key driver of youth-led change in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The National Assembly, particularly the Nigerian Senate, has shown unwavering support for the youth. This collaboration has led to several initiatives, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which is designed to empower young Nigerians and boost their productivity,” Adodo stated.

He emphasized that under his leadership, the NYCN is being steered with integrity, vision, and a sense of national duty. The focus, he said, is on inclusivity and ensuring that young Nigerians are not only heard but actively involved in governance and nation-building.

“This retreat is more than a gathering — it is a movement for realignment, reawakening, and the reinvention of youth leadership in Nigeria. We must lead with purpose, unity, and a renewed sense of direction,” he said.

Adodo highlighted achievements under his stewardship, including increased national engagement, grassroots mobilization, policy advocacy, digital literacy initiatives, peace missions, and climate action campaigns. He also noted ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between government and youth voices.

The retreat features strategic workshops, leadership training, policy review sessions, and collaborative dialogues focused on youth participation in governance, peacebuilding, and sustainable development.

The opening ceremony was attended by members of the NYCN National Executive Council (NEC), state and zonal coordinators, youth stakeholders, and key representatives from government and civil society. Attendees expressed optimism about the NYCN’s capacity to drive the national youth development agenda in alignment with the goals of the current administration.