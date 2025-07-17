Nigerian sprinters dominate 100m finals, sweep medals in U18, U20 events

It was a golden evening for Nigerian athletics as the country swept the podium in the U18 women’s 100m final and secured top medals in the U20 women’s category at the ongoing youth athletics championship.

In the U18 women’s 100m final, Ezechukwu Miracle led a clean sweep for Nigeria, clocking 11.88 seconds to take gold.

She was closely followed by Nwokwo Rosemary, who finished in 11.96 seconds for silver, while Jegede Mariam claimed the bronze with a time of 12.20 seconds.

The dominance continued in the U20 women’s 100m final, with Nweke Chioma sprinting to gold in 11.66 seconds.

Her compatriot, Oyibo Success Oghene, clinched silver in 11.78 seconds, while Lou Yonan of Côte d’Ivoire took bronze in 11.87 seconds, denying Nigeria another podium sweep.

Nigeria also picked up a bronze medal in the men’s U20 100m, adding to its growing medal tally in sprint events.

The impressive performance highlights Nigeria’s strength in sprinting across the youth categories, as athletes continue to shine on the regional stage.