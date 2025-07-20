Nigerian Scout leadership tasks 28-man contingent for World Moot on patriotism

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE leadership of the Scout Association of Nigeria has urged the 28-man contingent of the association attending this year’s World Scout Moot in Portugal to be good ambassadors of the country with their conduct in the meet and return home to be role models for young people.

The Secretary, International Department, the Scout Association of Nigeria, Emmanuel Eseine, told journalists at the Oba Akenzua II International Scout Camp in Benin City, the Edo State capital the moot would be the 16th edition that would hold from July 25 to August 3, 2025 and that the programme is for the youth wing of Scouting.

Eseine, who is also the Edo State Scout Commissioner, told the participants that it is a huge privilege and not a right to represent the country, urging them to make the country proud at the event.

He stated, “Scouting is an international organisation to develop the potential of young boys or girls for them to take a contributive place in the society of tomorrow.

“The World Scout Moot is a programme for the youth wing of Scouting. It comes up every four years, and the 16th World Scout Moot is taking place in Portugal from 25th July to 3rd August, 2025.

“For this 16th World Scout Moot, Nigeria has a contingent of 28 Scouts representing the country. Let me use this opportunity to inform all participants that it is a huge privilege for us to be representing our dear country and not a right.

“Therefore, let us be conscious of making the Portuguese Embassy that granted us the Entry Clearance visa very proud.

“Let us make the state government, especially, the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, proud for sponsoring six of the participants. Let us make our local government proud, our parents and other multinational organisations that have supported us proud. Let us make Nigeria and Africa proud and, above all, let us make the scout movement proud.”

He said the contingent can make the country proud by coming out in their best behaviour during the World Scout Moot programme by staying away from harm in Portugal and by returning to Nigeria after the programme to impact others who were not privileged to attend the Moot.

He said this would encourage sponsors and supporters to back the scout in their future endeavours.

Also speaking at the event, the Functioning Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Humanitarian Affairs, Aina Balogun, urged the contingent to be good ambassadors of the country in Portugal.

She commended the state government for sponsoring six of the contingent, noting that the gesture would inspire other youths in the state.