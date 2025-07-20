Nigerian public policy expert, Nextier to develop Liberia’s Green Education City

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority, LSEZA, has selected Nigerian public policy expert, Nextier as its lead Transaction Advisor to spearhead the ambitious Green Education City (GEC) project, a groundbreaking initiative to establish Liberia as West Africa’s hub for world-class education and sustainable innovation.

The Green Education City is a visionary Special Economic Zone (SEZ) designed to position Liberia as a regional leader in education and green innovation.

The project will feature satellite campuses of top-tier universities from the UK, US, and beyond, alongside vocational training centers and climate-smart infrastructure.

Nextier in a statement by Umar Mohammed, CEO of Nextier Liberia, explained that it is “expected to create thousands of jobs and attract global investment, the GEC will foster sustainable urban development and inclusive economic growth.”

According to the statement: “Nextier Liberia brings extensive experience in structuring high-impact development projects across Africa, including successful advisory roles in Nigeria’s energy sector and Ghana’s infrastructure initiatives.

“Formalized in a letter signed by LSEZA’s Executive Chairman, Prince Wreh, Nextier’s appointment recognizes its expertise in strategic planning, financial modeling, and public-private partnerships, ensuring the GEC aligns with global investment standards.”

“The Green Education City is a bold step toward making Liberia a beacon of sustainable education and economic growth in West Africa.

“We’re thrilled to leverage our expertise to bring this climate-resilient, world-class educational hub to life, fostering partnerships with global universities and creating opportunities for generations to come”, said Mohammed.

Nextier Liberia is a leading advisory firm specializing in strategic planning, financial structuring, and development advisory across Africa. With a proven track record of driving impactful projects, Nextier partners with governments and private entities to deliver sustainable economic solutions.

The Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZA) is mandated to develop and manage Special Economic Zones to drive economic growth, attract foreign investment, and foster sustainable development in Liberia.