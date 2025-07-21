Nigerian newspapers review: Why Obi, El-Rufai are yet to join ADC – Bolaji Abdullahi

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Interim National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, clarifying why Peter Obi and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai have yet to be formally inducted into the ADC.

Another headline reports that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the Nigerian Government have advised the public to disregard news of the purported cancellation of the 2025 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE).

It was also reported that turnover and profits have soared in oil companies since the removal of fuel subsidy.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline says the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is caught in rate cut trade-offs as banks demand Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) review.

The Punch’s lead headline says the battle for the Peoples Democratic Party flagbearer for 2027 has begun following the exit of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Lastly, The Nation leads with states slowing down on loans following rise in revenue.