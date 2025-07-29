Nigerian newspapers review: Tinubu gifts each Falcons player $100,000, nat’l honours, house

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with President Bola Tinubu gifting each of the Super Falcons player $100,000, national honours (OON) and a three-bedroom apartment in the Renewed Hope housing estate.

One headline captures former Vice President Atiku Abubakar saying the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition was not about him nor about Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi.

Another headline has the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) saying their resilience saved varsities from total collapse during the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with poor digital retail offerings marring N85trn stock market potential.

The Punch’s top headline says the Federal Government may sell 11 electricity distribution companies (Discos) to new investors.

Finally, The Nation leads with Ekiti former governors and Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa endorsing President Bola Tinubu and Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji for a second term in office.

Vanguard News