Nigerian newspapers review: Retired policemen protest poor pension, welfare nationwide

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with retired policemen protesting poor pension and welfare across the country.

Another headline captures United States authorities telling Nigerians that they will prosecute and ban visa fraudsters from entering the US.

It was also reported that human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, countered UK Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch who said she could not give her children Nigerian citizenship because she was a woman.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s lead headline states that electricity tariff imbalance triggers new subsidy and inefficiency debates.

The Punch leads with electricity generation companies and distribution companies raging as states begin tariff cuts.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline says states fail to utilise accessed N250 billion Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) cash.

Vanguard News