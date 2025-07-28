Nigerian newspapers review: How we overcame Morocco, by Super Falcons

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a report on how the Super Falcons came from two goals down to win the hosts of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Morocco, by three goals to two.

The newspaper also has a headline that states that 2025 budget funding is under pressure as oil output underperforms in the first half of the year.

Another headline has the African Democratic Congress (ADC) demanding full audit of loans taken in the last 10 years after the National Assembly’s recent approval of President Bola Tinubu’s $21 billion loan request.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s lead headline says refineries, Ajaokuta steel fail revival efforts despite N6.5 trillion spent in 10 years.

The Punch’s top headline says fuel war brews as Aliko Dangote presses Tinubu to ban imports.

Lastly, The Nation leads with the House of Representatives proposing all elections to be held on one day in 2027.

Vanguard News