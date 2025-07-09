Nigerian newspapers review: FG battles IMF over report on inflation, poverty

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Federal Government countering the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over its report on the worryingly high levels of inflation and poverty in Nigeria.

One headline features the Presidency saying the coalition formed against President Bola Tinubu, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), would collapse in six months.

Also, it was reported that the United States has updated its visa policy for Nigerians, as it now limits non-immigrants to single-entry visas valid for three months only, in line with President Donald Trump’s tough stance on immigration.

Moving on to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s lead headline says varsities are fuming over the Federal Government’s decision to set 150 as cut-off mark and the adoption of age 16 for admission into higher institutions.

The Punch leads with former Senate President and interim national chairman of the ADC, David Mark, cautioning presidential hopefuls Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi as the Federal Government slams the coalition’s top dogs.

Lastly, The Nation leads with the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, saying the opposition’s early moves ahead of the 2027 election would not distract President Tinubu.