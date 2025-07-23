Nigerian newspapers review: Drama at Senate as Natasha, security agents clash

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with drama in the Senate as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan tries to force her resumption and clashes with security agents thereafter.

One headline has the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, denying that the Nigerian government has a stake in FirstHoldCo Plc.

Another headline has the Senate approving the Tinubu administration’s 2025/2026 external borrowing plan of $21.5 billion.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with suspense as President Bola Tinubu and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) meet over zoning and new chairman.

The Punch’s top headline states that the APC may pick Abdullahi Ganduje’s successor at make-or-break NEC meeting.

Lastly, The Nation leads with APC, PDP kick-starting 2027 plans with key NEC meetings.

Vanguard News