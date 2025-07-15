Nigerian newspapers review: [Buhari] Tinubu sets up 9-man c’ttee, burial holds today

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and successor, President Bola Tinubu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with President Bola Tinubu setting up a nine-man committee for the burial of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, set to hold in Daura, Katsina State on Tuesday.

Another headline features the United States threatening Nigerian nationals who overstay their visas with deportation and permanent travel ban.

The newspaper of record also reported the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, explaining why he supports the coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) despite remaining in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline looks at the struggles faced by pay TV as more Nigerians opt for mobile, streaming services.

The Punch leads with Daura kinsmen and associates reflecting on Buhari’s final months.

Lastly, The Nation leads with Tinubu and African leaders getting set for Daura to bury former President Buhari.