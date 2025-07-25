Nigerian newspapers review: [2027] Tinubu mocks coalition as Yilwatda emerges APC chair

Prof. Yilwatda Nentawe

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with President Bola Tinubu mocking the ADC coalition as Prof Nentawe Yilwatda of Plateau State emerges chairman of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

Another headline states that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has zoned the 2027 presidency to the southern part of Nigeria.

Also, it was reported that the Labour Party’s former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said he was not afraid of visiting any state in Nigeria in response to the threat by Governor Monday Okpebholo not to enter Edo State without government permission.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with a report on how unchecked dietary supplements turn toxic and lure many to their early graves.

The Punch, on its part, leads with APC and PDP setting the stage for an epic 2027 face-off following post-NEC meetings.

Finally, The Nation’s top headline has President Tinubu saying the APC would receive more governors and coalition members.

Vanguard News