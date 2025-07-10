Nigerian newspapers review: [2027] Don’t underestimate Tinubu, Ribadu warns opposition

Ribadu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu warning the opposition not to underestimate President Bola Tinubu as preparations for the 2027 elections begin.

Another headline states that Nigeria faces growing visa hurdles in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates and others.

One headline also features the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, saying no one person was responsible for making Muhammadu Buhari president in 2015.

Switching over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s lead headline states that international travel restrictions spark fresh row over the absence of ambassadors.

The Punch leads with the Federal Government pushing back as the US and UAE tighten visa rules.

Lastly, The Nation’s biggest headline captures aviation experts criticising several state governments for what they called “unviable” airports.