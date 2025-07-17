Nigerian newspapers review: [2027] Atiku’s exit won’t affect our fortunes – PDP, Makinde, Bode George

Atiku

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and former Military Governor of Ondo State, Bode George, saying that the exit of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar won’t affect their fortunes in the 2027 elections.

Another headline features Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Baba Gana Kingibe, Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and others joining the three-day fidau prayer for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Additionally, it was reported that Obi’s supporters, known as Obidients, dismissed rumours of a rift between Obi and Senator Nenadi Usman, the caretaker of a faction of the Labour Party.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with Obi and Atiku defending their absence at Buhari’s burial as Salihu Lukman, a former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and now a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, flags shift in endorsements.

The Punch’s top headline states that Buhari’s CPC bloc may dump the APC.

Lastly, The Nation leads with knocks for Atiku after dumping PDP for the third time.