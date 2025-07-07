Nigerian Navy School, Cerba Lancet empower girls on menstrual hygiene

By Chioma Obinna

In line with Sustainable Development Goal 3, SDG3, on Good Health and Wellbeing, the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, in partnership with Cerba Lancet Nigeria, hosted an impactful sensitisation programme on menstrual hygiene and sexual health, targeting over 2,000 female students.

The event, held as part of Cerba Lancet’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, addressed critical issues surrounding menstruation, personal hygiene, puberty, and reproductive health.

Speaking at the event, Commandant of the school, Captain Yakubu Haruna, described the session as “educative and timely,” stressing that it provided students with much-needed clarity on issues many find difficult to discuss.

“Today’s event is quite interesting because it is educational. And it comes at the right time to sensitize our students about the menstrual period and hygiene.

“We’ve been looking forward to such programmes to teach them how to care for their bodies and properly dispose of sanitary pads. These are vital lessons that many of them had unanswered questions about.”

Haruna added that some students asked questions about menstruation, including whether it was appropriate to engage in sexual activity at their age.

“It is a no at their age, they don’t need it. We will continue to educate and sensitise them. This is a very sensitive topic, and we intend to follow up with debates and quizzes to reinforce what they’ve learned.”

Highlighting the importance of the programme, the Medical Director and Senior Pathologist at Cerba Lancet Nigeria, Dr. Fred John Obiajulu said the initiative was part of the organisation’s commitment to promoting girls’ health under SDG 3.

“The girl child is central to the SDGs, especially in areas of gender equality and reproductive health. When you have a healthy girl child, you have a healthy society. Any society that suppresses its girls will never progress.”

Obiajulu explained that the programme is anchored around educating girls about their bodies, particularly the onset of menstruation.

“This is an avenue to help them understand how to care for their reproductive health. “Today’s event was incredible. The hall was filled with over 2,000 students, and they asked meaningful questions, showing they have real concerns. Creating this awareness is key to empowering them.”

Obiajulu also took time to explain complex reproductive health issues, such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), noting that it cannot be prevented but must be properly managed.

“PCOS involves multiple cysts in the ovaries, which can disrupt hormone production and menstrual cycles. Treatment depends on the individual. A physician would assess hormone levels and other factors before recommending personalised care.”

Speaking, the Head of Business Development at Cerba Lancet, Temitope Ambrose added that the initiative, known as Pad-Up, has been running for eight years.

“Cerba Lancet is a multinational clinical pathology organisation with a strong CSR mandate. We focus on SDG 3, and Pad-Up is one of our flagship initiatives. Sometimes, we do it once or twice a year. We reach both rural and urban communities, ensuring no girl is left behind.”

Ambrose reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to broadening its outreach. “There’s no strict criteria for selecting schools — we go wherever the need arises. We’re proud to empower girls with knowledge, confidence, and better hygiene practices.”

Also speaking, Mrs. Musa Janet, the school matron, noted that the training would have long-lasting impacts on the students.

“The impact cannot be overemphasized. It is what is needed, especially at this age. Some of them learned that when you are a fresher and your period ceases, there’s no need to panic — it can return.

“They now understand what an irregular or discoloured period could mean, possibly pointing to infections. Knowing the difference between a short and long cycle gives them confidence.”

She added that the school gives periodic talks at assemblies and in hostels, “but this type of workshop enriches that effort and encourages better hygiene practices.”

The highlight of the event is the distribution of pads to the participating students of the school.