Nigerian celebrities splurge on luxury cars amid economic woes

By Benjamin Njoku

Despite the prevailing economic hardship in Nigeria, some celebrities are still living large, spoiling themselves and their loved ones with expensive automobiles. Here are five of the most expensive car gifts of 2025 by Nigerian celebs:

Mercy Eke’s Lamborghini Urus:

BBNaija reality star Mercy Eke unveiled her new Lamborghini Urus, worth approximately ₦410 million, early in the year. She described the car as “my newest pet.” In a video she shared on her Instagram page, the BBNaija star gave a glimpse of the sleek interior of her dream car, which was decorated with black and white balloons, elegant white flowers, and a neatly draped black cloth.

Known for her love for luxury cars, Mercy Eke who goes by the nickname “Lambo,” expressed her joy for the new addition to her growing car collection. It wasn’t a surprise as Eke has been smiling to the bank, since winning the BBNajia ‘Lockdown’ edition.

Destiny Etiko’s Mercedes Benz G-Wagon:

Actress Destiny Etiko gifted herself a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, worth ₦450 million, to mark 2025 Valentine’s Day. The actress shared photos of herself posing by her ‘new baby’ on her Instagram page, stating that the SUV is a Valentine gift to herself. Etiko has done well for herself as an actress, producer, social media influencer and a business woman, who’s living her dream. And one is sure the actress doesn’t need to think twice before splashing that huge amount on a car to make herself happy.

Nnenna Mbonu’s Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe:

Also, reality TV star Nnenna Mbonu spent over ₦75 million on a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe, citing the need to embrace things that bring her joy. The reality star was on top of the world, after taking delivery of the latest acquisition. She shared a video of her new car on her Instagram page, and captioned it, “My therapist told me to embrace things that bring me joy… so I bought a new car.” For anything, the SUV is an absolute dynamite and a gleaming symbol of luxury and Nelly, as she’s fondly called by her fans, is loving her growth and taste.

Chinenye Nnebe’s Lexus SUV

Actress Chinenye Nnebe spoiled herself with a brand new Lexus SUV worth ₦4.2 billion on her 28th birthday months back, attributing the milestone to the support of her fans. The actress shared this good news on her Instagram page, expressing her joy and gratitude to her creator. Flaunting her ‘new baby’ on Instagram, the actress wrote, ” Happy Birthday to me. I got myself a little something as a birthday gift.

Davido’s G-Wagon for Chioma Adeleke:

Pop star Davido gifted his wife, Chioma, a brand new G-Wagon worth over ₦450 million for her 30th birthday, adding to her collection of luxury cars. In 2018, the singer gifted her a Porsche Panamera for her birthday, complete with a custom plate that read “Assurance.” And this year’s gift wasn’t anything less.