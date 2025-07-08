Nigerian breaks 40-year record at Russia’s MGIMO University

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Nigerian international development expert, Okpatuma David Otujor, has become the first Nigerian in nearly four decades to graduate from the prestigious Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

This marked the successful completion of his second master’s degree in International Relations, deepening a career dedicated to diplomacy, migration policy, and cross-regional cooperation.

Established in 1944, MGIMO University is widely regarded as Russia’s leading institution for diplomacy and international studies. It has educated generations of Russian and international diplomats and plays a central role in shaping the country’s engagement with Africa and the wider Global South. Over the past two decades, as Russia has expanded its partnerships with African nations, MGIMO has become a key academic bridge, hosting forums, student exchanges, and collaborative research efforts to support evolving Russia-Africa relations.

Otujor’s graduation reflects not only personal dedication but also the renewed academic and strategic connections being built between African nations and Russia. His academic journey was supported by his partnership with the Russian-African Forum: What’s Next?, a platform advancing policy dialogue and collaboration between young leaders, scholars, and policymakers from both regions.

His thesis, titled “African Migration and the Changing Dynamics of Global Migration Patterns in the New World Order,” explored how African mobility is reshaping international relations, labour markets, and sovereignty debates. It challenges dominant narratives and calls for more equitable global governance on migration.

“This second degree wasn’t just about academics,” said Otujor. “It was about representation, about making sure African voices are part of the rooms and institutions where global futures are being debated and decided. MGIMO gave me both a seat and a voice at that table.”

Beyond academic achievements, Otujor has been actively involved in public diplomacy and youth engagement between Russia and Africa. Through forums, cultural exchanges, and advocacy work, he has helped build people-to-people connections, encouraging mutual understanding and stronger partnerships at a grassroots level.

Since 2019, the department expert has participated in leading international forums such as the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Congress of Young Scientists, Russia-Africa Parliamentary Forum, Russia-Africa Summit, World Youth Festival, UN Internet Governance Forum (IGF), and the Global Digital Forum. He has taken on active roles not just as a participant, but as a speaker, moderator, expert, and coordinator.

Through these platforms, he has contributed to high-level discussions on global development, digital transformation, youth empowerment, and Africa’s role in shaping the future of international cooperation. His consistent presence and leadership in these spaces reflect his commitment to advancing inclusive dialogue and strategic partnerships across regions.