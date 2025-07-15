Nigerian artist OVIEL drops inspirational anthem ‘Shine’

UK-based Nigerian music sensation OVIEL has returned with a powerful new single titled “Shine”, a bold fusion of spiritual depth, sonic experimentation, and unshakeable confidence wrapped in a captivating Afro-fusion soundscape.

The track opens with bold swagger, referencing fashion and self-assurance, but quickly unfolds into a deeper message. OVIEL makes it clear that true brilliance comes from within, declaring, “The shine is natural — bioluminescence.”

“Shine is more than just a song — it’s a declaration of hope, resilience, and victory,” OVIEL said about the track. “I want people to remember that their light comes from within, and no circumstance can dim what God has placed inside them.”

Produced by longtime collaborator max_zimor, “Shine” weaves smooth Afro-fusion melodies with raw, heartfelt lyrics, striking a rare balance between spiritual uplift and street-ready groove. The track has already caught the attention of Afrobeat tastemakers and DJs across Lagos, London, and beyond, positioning itself as both a dancefloor favorite and a motivational anthem.

OVIEL, who has been steadily rising as one of Nigeria’s most promising new voices in the Afrobeat scene, appears to have taken his craft to the next level with this release. “With ‘Shine,’ I’m speaking not just to the Nigerian believer but to anyone worldwide who needs a reminder of their greatness,” he shared.

The song’s uplifting message and infectious sound make it a strong contender for heavy rotation on radio, streaming platforms, and motivational playlists. As OVIEL continues his ascent in the global Afrobeat movement, “Shine” stands as a testament to his artistry and vision.