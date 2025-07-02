Nigeria to end diesel dependency, cut carbon emissions – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria will soon phase out diesel dependency and cut carbon emissions through the nation’s integrated hybrid energy system.



Shettima made this statement on Wednesday while declaring open the Decarbonising Infrastructure in Nigeria Summit (DIN Summit) in Abuja.



He warned that Nigeria would struggle to compete or catch up with the world if the nation’s climate dreams do not align with its development realities.



“One Port, for instance, is already emerging as the template for our quest to breathe life into a robust green economy.



” Discussions are currently underway with private investors to commit nearly 60 million dollars to electrify the Port and transform it into Nigeria’s first green port.



“This is a strategic leap. Through an integrated hybrid energy system, we will phase out diesel dependency, slash carbon emissions, and provide 24/7 sustainable and affordable power to terminal operators and port users,” he said.



Shettima explained that 75 per cent of Nigeria’s greenhouse gas emissions originate from the infrastructure sector, encompassing energy, transportation, urban development, and agriculture.

These sectors, according to him, are not just carbon-heavy but also form the nation’s economic arteries, especially agriculture, which supports 70 per cent of rural livelihoods.

Shettima observed that, while the staggering figures are a wake-up call for a nation that figures them out, the only way to avoid the “predicted doom is to decarbonise these systems.”

The Vice-President added that the target is to build a Nigeria with infrastructure that heals, and not one that harms.

” This is how we can alter our trajectory. If we do this right, we stand to generate over 1.5 million green jobs by 2035.

” We can also cultivate new export markets in clean energy and climate-smart agriculture, which would transform Nigeria into a regional leader in low-carbon enterprise.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we are not here to fantasise, we are here to finance, mobilise, de-risk and build.

” The Nigeria we want cannot be realised on diesel generators and fragile grids, it will not emerge from a model that chokes our lungs while draining our treasury.

” We must build a Nigeria whose infrastructure heals rather than harms,” he said

He described the theme of the summit, “Unlocking Climate Finance for Sustainable Development,” as very apt.

He said the nation faces an urgent and immense task of decoupling its development from the carbon-intensive models of the past and doing so without leaving any Nigerian behind.

” This is why we must strengthen our regulatory frameworks, harmonise policy across sectors and tiers, and launch tools like the Green Investment Portal to connect capital to climate-smart opportunities.

“This is why we must have our states at the forefront of this march to the future to show that decarbonisation must not stop at Abuja’s gates.

” It must reach every local government, every community, every home,” he stressed.

The Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Dr Nkiruka Maduekwe, stated that Nigeria must urgently transition to a low-carbon economy.

This, she said, despite contributing minimally to global emissions due to its vulnerability to climate change impacts.

Although Nigeria’s contribution to global carbon emissions is minimal, the country is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

“This is because of its location in the African continent as well as our low adaptive capacity,” Dr Maduekwe said.

She also called for substantial private sector investment in sustainable infrastructure development, particularly in energy systems and transportation transformation.

The Personal Assistant to the President on Sub-national Infrastructure (Office of the Vice-President), Musaddiq Adamu, emphasised the administration’s commitment to sub-national leadership in driving climate innovation.