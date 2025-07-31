Nigeria spends N146 billion to import motorcycles in Q1’25

Some of the 39 motorcycles commissioned for use by the Forestry Department of Edo State Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, in Benin City, Edo State.

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria spent N146.11 billion on motorcycle importation in the first quarter of this year (Q1″25).

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics for the review period, the Q1’25 figure represents a N28 billion or 24.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase when compared to N117.4 billion spent in the corresponding period of 2024 (Q1’24).

The NBS report stated: “Manufactured goods mainly imported were ‘Motorcycles and cycles fitted with auxiliary motor, petrol fuel, capacity >50<250cc, CKD’ imported from India valued at N146.11 billion.”

This development is coming despite the several manufacturing plants in-country as well as ban on the use of motorcycles in several states across the country following security and safety concerns.

In 2019, the Nigerian army has banned the use of motorcycles in remote areas of seven states in the north. States affected were Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kebbi in the north-west and Niger state in the north-central.

The Lagos State Government has placed a partial or total ban on commercial motorcyclists in the state over four times since 1999 in specific areas.

Also eastern States like Enugu, Anambra among others have also placed a ban on use of motorcycles.

Part of the NBS report said the amount spent on importing used vehicles, motorcycles and cycles, herbicides and plant, Polypropylene, Machines for reception, conversion and transmission of voice, images or data which are important for industrial and manufacturing activities stood at N7.8 trillion in Q1’25, accounting for 21.67 percent of total trade.