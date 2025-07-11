Nigeria secures 44 terrorism-financing convictions in Phase 7 trials – ONSA

By Kingsley Omonobi

Nigeria has recorded 44 convictions out of 54 individuals arraigned in Phase 7 of the terrorism trials at the Kainji Detention Facility, marking a continued effort to strengthen its criminal justice response to terrorism and terrorism financing.

In a statement issued by Abu Michael of the Strategic Communication Department, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), it was revealed that the remaining 10 cases were adjourned during the proceedings, which took place across four Federal High Courts presided over by four justices.

The convictions handed down resulted in prison sentences ranging from 10 to 30 years, all with hard labour, underscoring the gravity of the offences and the government’s resolve to uphold accountability.

The trials began on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, with an opening ceremony attended by key security and judicial officials. The National Coordinator of the NCTC, Major General Adamu Garba Laka, delivered remarks on behalf of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), was represented by Mohammed Babadoko Abubakar, Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation.

Both officials reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to the rule of law and the transparent prosecution of terrorism-related crimes.

During Phase 6 of the trials, 237 cases were heard, resulting in 200 convictions, including penalties ranging from death sentences, life imprisonment, and terms of 20 to 70 years, depending on the severity of the crimes.

Convicted individuals were found guilty of heinous acts such as attacks on women and children, the destruction of religious sites, the murder of civilians, and the abduction of women and children during a brutal attack on the Gina Kara Kai community in Borno State.

With the conclusion of Phase 7, Nigeria has now secured a total of 785 convictions in terrorism and terrorism-financing related cases, highlighting the country’s intensified efforts to disrupt violent extremist networks, dismantle financial backers, and reinforce national security through robust judicial processes.