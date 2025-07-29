Nigeria rescues stranded citizens in Central African Republic

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has successfully rescued a group of Nigerian workers who were stranded in the Central African Republic (CAR), following reports of abandonment by their Chinese employer, Rado Central Coal Mining Company, in the remote town of Bambari—about 850 kilometers from the capital, Bangui.

The evacuation followed a viral video in which the distressed workers pleaded for help after allegedly being left without support by the company.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that officials from the Nigerian Embassy in Bangui had located the stranded nationals, retrieved their passports, and deployed a vehicle with military escort to safely transport them to the capital.

Spokesperson for the Ministry, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said: “Stranded Nigerian workers in the Central African Republic have been successfully rescued and are currently in the custody of the Embassy of Nigeria in Bangui.

A very big commendation to the staff of the Embassy and the Government of the Central African Republic for the successful operation.”

The Ministry also acknowledged the cooperation of local authorities in ensuring the safe return of the workers, reaffirming the government’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerians abroad.