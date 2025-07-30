Nigeria rescues stranded citizens in Central African Republic

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

By Favour Ulebor

Abuja —The Federal Government has rescued Nigerian workers stranded in the Central African Republic, CAR, with the evacuees now in the custody of the Nigerian Embassy in Bangui.

This came after a viral video showing the distressed workers appealing for help after being allegedly abandoned by their Chinese employer, Rado Central Coal Mining Company, in Bambari, approximately 850 kilometres from the capital city.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, officials from the Nigerian Mission in Bangui established contact with the affected nationals, retrieved their passports, and dispatched a vehicle with military escort to transport them safely to Bangui.

Announcing the development yesterday, the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said: “Stranded Nigerian workers in the Central African Republic have been successfully rescued and are currently in the custody of the Embassy of Nigeria in Bangui.

“A very big commendation to the staff of the Embassy and the Government of the Central African Republic for the successful operation.”