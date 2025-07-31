Nigeria reiterates 2-state solution to end Israel-Palestine conflict 

Nigeria on Wednesday called for a two-state solution as a way out of the age-long conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Nigeria made its position known in its statement at the United Nations High-Level Conference on the Two-State Solution at the UN headquarters in New York.

Nigeria’s statement was delivered by the Chargé d’Affaires of the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Mr Syndoph Endoni.

The UN General Assembly Resolution 181, adopted on Nov. 29, 1947, proposed the partition of Palestine into separate Arab and Jewish states, with Jerusalem as a special international zone.

However, the resolution, also known as the Partition Plan, was accepted by the Jewish leadership but rejected by the Arab leadership, leading to conflict.

“Nigeria has made several efforts in the past to play a mediating role in the conflict at the highest level,” Endoni said.

He said Nigeria’s efforts at resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict include visiting both Israel and Palestine, during which time, the country called on both sides to return to the negotiating table.

“Nigeria wishes to call for concrete follow-up of these important initiatives that can culminate in the realisation of a two-state solution and end the age-long conflict.

“Nigeria also reiterate her call for the admission of the State of Palestine as a full member state of the United Nations, with all rights and privileges

Nigeria hoped that the forum could be the enduring legacy of multilateral efforts in the realisation of a political horizon of achieving a just and lasting solution for the people of Palestine.

Nigeria reiterated the lasting solution on the basis of the two States solution, with the peoples living side by side in peace and security, within secure and recognised pre-1967 borders.

“Nigeria further reiterates its position that there is no justification for the carnage that is currently going on in the occupied Palestinian territory.

“The loss of human lives that continues to rise every day is unacceptable, even as we stress that the Palestinian people deserve their independence.

“This, we believe, is fundamental for securing justice and peace for all those living in the region,” Endoni added.

He further called on the Security Council to bring about a permanent solution to the Palestinian question by ensuring the realisation of the “Two-State solution”.

“Nigeria calls on the Security Council to ensure the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and independence and sovereignty of the State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders.

“Nigeria welcomes the convening of the conference to address the protracted challenges of the two-state solution,”

It commended Saudi Arabia and France for their efforts that culminated in holding the conference aimed at implementating the resolutions pertaining to the Question of Palestine and the Two-State Solution.

This, Nigeria noted, was in line with relevant UN General Assembly resolutions adding: “The protracted and unfortunate situation in Gaza and other Palestinian Territories cannot be ignored anymore.

“The lingering Israel-Palestine conflict indicates that the international community has failed to live up to the spirit and aspiration of the United Nations to rid the world of inequality, violence and illegal occupation.

“Nigeria recalls the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences arising from Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Nigeria stated that Israel had an obligation to bring an end to its presence in the Palestinian Territory in order to actualise the cause of self-determination of the Palestinian people.

“The United Nations, which has remained a beacon of hope and a platform for collaboration in an increasingly interconnected world, must uphold its responsibilities.

“The role of the United Nations as a catalyst for change will remain crucial,” Nigeria stressed.

Nigeria said it would continue to strongly support the Palestinian cause while reiterating the call that the occupied authorities must “abide by their responsibilities under international law”.

Nigeria appreciated and supported Egypt and Qatar in their ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement for an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

It also supported the Arab-Islamic Plan for Early Recovery, Reconstruction and Development of Gaza, which was presented by Egypt.

The Plan is in full coordination with the State of Palestine and endorsed by both the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Nigeria highlighted the vital role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), along with other UN agencies in alleviating the plight of Palestinian people.

Nigeria urged the international community to support UNRWA through ensuring that its finances are sustainable and predictable for a continuity in its humanitarian work.