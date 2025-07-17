Nigeria reclaims ITTF West Africa title

Nigeria’s men’s team reclaimed their crown at the 2025 ITTF Africa West Regional Championships with a dominant win over Côte d’Ivoire in Thursday’s final.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four-day championship is ongoing at Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Nigeria’s women’s team, led by Ajoke Ojomu, maintained regional dominance, defeating Benin Republic, Ghana, and Guinea to retain their title.

The championship also serves as a qualifier for the 2025 African Championships, set for later this year in Kigali, Rwanda.

After losing the title to Togo in 2024, the Nigerian men returned with renewed determination.

Playing on home soil in Lagos, they sailed through the group stage, dropping only one set to Côte d’Ivoire.

From the quarterfinals, Matthew Kuti, Taiwo Mati, and Abdulbasit Abdulfatai delivered strong performances, sweeping Côte d’Ivoire 3-0 in the final.

The singles competition resumes Friday, with high-stakes matches expected across the board.

Defending men’s champion Oba Kizito of Côte d’Ivoire faces tough competition from Nigeria’s Taiwo Mati and Matthew Kuti.

Players from Togo and Benin Republic are also expected to contend for medals in the singles category.

Guinea’s Maret Camara impressed, topping Group 9 with a 3-0 win over Ghana’s James Marfo.

Nigeria’s only singles loss came as Matthew Fabunmi narrowly fell 3-2 to Benin Republic’s Atanda Adou in Group 11.

In the women’s singles, Nigeria’s Ajoke Ojomu, Kabirat Ayoola, Aishat Rabiu, and others all topped their groups to reach the knockouts.

NAN reports the championship ends Saturday, July 19, with titles to be decided in both men’s and women’s singles.

Ten countries, including hosts Nigeria, are participating in this four-event regional tournament.

The top three teams in each event will qualify for the continental finals in Rwanda this October. (NAN)